Kidnapped child rescued

The Patteeswaram police have rescued a 11-month-old boy kidnapped from Ezhumanthidal near Thiruvalanchuzhi and handed him over to his parents.

According to police, the Patteeswaram police received a complaint from Anand of Ezhumanthidal on October 18 stating that his son, Sulaiman, was missing from October 15. Police inquiry revealed that a few days before the child went missing from Ezhumanthidal, Michael from the same area, who had abandoned his family, returned home and picked up a quarrel with his wife Meenakshi.

When he insisted that his five children be sent with him, Meenakshi refused to comply with his demand as another couple living in the same area, Anand and Nagammal, backed her decision.

Later, fearing that his erstwhile husband would take the children with him and force them into begging, Meenakshi left Ezhumanthidal with her children surreptitiously. A day later, Michael also left Ezhumanthidal after which Anand and Nagammal noticed that their son was missing.

Thus, a special team was formed to trace Michael and located him in Nagercoil two days ago. He was arrested along with his friend Arumugam who had helped Michael in the abduction of Anand’s son. The 11-year-old boy was rescued and handed over to his parents, police said.