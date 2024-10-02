ADVERTISEMENT

Khadi special rebate sales begins in Tiruchi

Published - October 02, 2024 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru offering floral tributes to a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in Tiruchi on Wednesday, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar looks on. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Special rebate sales for Deepavali began at Khadi Kraft retail outlets in Tiruchi to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru inaugurated the sale at an outlet near Tiruchi railway junction, after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhi. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and senior officials participated.

The Deepavali special sale of khadi, dhotis, shirts, towels, bed sheets, pillows, pillow covers, mattresses, silk saris and other products would entail substantial discount. While 30% discount will be given to silk saris and other khadi products, woollen products will be sold at 20% discount, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outlets in Tiruchi district recorded sales of ₹2.66 crore against a target of ₹6 crore for 2023-24. A sales target of ₹4.33 crore has been set for the current year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Nehru said that the outlets had quality honey, soaps, detergents, and incense sticks. Products such as traditional rice varieties and cold pressed oils were available in the outlets. The people, including government staff, employees of private institutions and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, should patronage khadi products.

Earlier, Mr. Nehru and Mr. Pradeep Kumar garlanded the statue of Gandhi near the Head Post Office

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US