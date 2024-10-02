GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Khadi special rebate sales begins in Tiruchi

Published - October 02, 2024 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru offering floral tributes to a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in Tiruchi on Wednesday, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar looks on.

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru offering floral tributes to a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in Tiruchi on Wednesday, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar looks on. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Special rebate sales for Deepavali began at Khadi Kraft retail outlets in Tiruchi to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru inaugurated the sale at an outlet near Tiruchi railway junction, after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhi. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and senior officials participated.

The Deepavali special sale of khadi, dhotis, shirts, towels, bed sheets, pillows, pillow covers, mattresses, silk saris and other products would entail substantial discount. While 30% discount will be given to silk saris and other khadi products, woollen products will be sold at 20% discount, according to a press release.

The outlets in Tiruchi district recorded sales of ₹2.66 crore against a target of ₹6 crore for 2023-24. A sales target of ₹4.33 crore has been set for the current year.

Mr. Nehru said that the outlets had quality honey, soaps, detergents, and incense sticks. Products such as traditional rice varieties and cold pressed oils were available in the outlets. The people, including government staff, employees of private institutions and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, should patronage khadi products.

Earlier, Mr. Nehru and Mr. Pradeep Kumar garlanded the statue of Gandhi near the Head Post Office

Published - October 02, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.