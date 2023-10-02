Khadi Kraft festival discount sale gets under way

October 02, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officials here paid homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Monday and inaugurated Deepavali festival sale of products made from Khadi, the natural fibre cloth promoted by him as a symbol of self-sufficiency during the freedom struggle.

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan offered tributes to Gandhi at a gathering organised on the premises of the Khadi Kraft showroom in the city, and inaugurated the festive sale promotion.

Earlier in the day, the officials garlanded Gandhi’s statue at the memorial near the Head Post Office, Cantonment.

In his address, the Collector said, “Mahatma Gandhi launched a revolution by encouraging the spinning of the ‘charkha’ and the weaving of khadi to make Indians use indigenously produced cloth, while reviving the dying craft. Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board (TNKVIB) is supporting lakhs of weavers in the State, so it is imperative for each one of us to buy a khadi garment and wear it at least once a week to help them survive.”

According to an official statement, a sales target of ₹378 lakh has been fixed for this year’s Deepavali sale, with discounts of 30% on khadi, polyester and silk garments, and 20% on woollen products.

Natural products such as honey, bath soaps, detergents, wooden press oils, heirloom rice varieties and fragrances are also on sale at Khadi Kraft.

The festival discount sale was inaugurated at the other Khadi Kraft outlets across the central districts on Monday.