Khadi festival sale begins

Special discount sale for the festival season began at Khadi Kraft retail outlets in districts across the central region on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi on Friday.

Ministers Vellamandi N. Natarajan and S. Valarmathi inaugurated the sale at the Khadi Kraft outlet near Tiruchi Junction after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Head Post Office. Collector S. Sivarasu was present. Khadi, silk and polyvastra products will be on offer at 30% discount, and woollen products at 20% discount during the sale.

The district has been fixed an annual sales target of ₹62 lakh-worth khadi products for the current fiscal. Last fiscal, ₹30 lakh-worth khadi products were sold.

In Thanjavur, Collector M. Govinda Rao inaugurated the sale and said a sales target of ₹50.32 lakh had been fixed for the district this year.

Khadi Kraft outlets in Pudukottai and Aranthangi, along with six temporary outlets in Pudukottai district, have been fixed a sales target of ₹1.30 crore this year, Collector P.Uma Maheswari said after inaugurating the sale at Pudukottai. Last year, the outlets had recorded sales to the tune of ₹50.40 lakh.

The outlets in Karur district would target sales to the extent of ₹90 lakh, including ₹60 lakh during the special Deepavali discount sale, according to Collector T.Anbalagan who inaugurated the sale.

Khadi Kraft-Perambalur will seek to achieve a Deepavali sales target of ₹25 lakh, Collector V. Santha said. In Ariyalur, the sale was inaugurated by Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran and the outlet was targeting to sell about ₹20 lakh-worth of products.

The outlet in Nagapattinam, where the sale was inaugurated by S.Pounraj, MLA, will strive to sell ₹24 lakh-worth Khadi products. Tiruvarur district has been fixed a target of ₹50 lakh.