Khadi festival discount sale starts in Tiruchi

Special rebate sales for Diwali began at Khadi Kraft retail outlets in Tiruchi to commemorate the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday.

After paying floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhi, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inaugurated the sale at an outlet near Tiruchi railway junction in the presence of Mayor M. Anbazhagan.

The Diwali special sale of khadi dhotis, shirts, towels, bed sheets, pillows, pillow covers, mattresses, silk saris and other products would entail substantial discount. Thirty per cent discount was being given to silk saris and other khadi products, while woollen products would be sold at 20% discount, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said.

Loan facility was being extended to all government officials and workers, who would have to repay the amount in 10 instalments. The outlet recorded sales of ₹50.55 lakh against a target of ₹60 lakh for 2021-22. “Since a sales target of ₹70 lakh has been set for this fiscal, the public should support it by purchasing the products made in villages,” the Collector said.

“Around 200 pottery industry beneficiaries are given financial assistance of ₹5,000 each in the district,” he added.

Quality had been upgraded for honey, soaps, detergents, and incense sticks. Also, products like traditional rice varieties and cold pressed oils were being introduced this year.

The Collector appealed to the people, including government staff, employees of private institutions and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, to purchase khadi products.

Deputy Director of Khadi and Village Industries Corporation K. Balakumaran; Assistant Director T. Gopala Krishnan, and senior officials took part.