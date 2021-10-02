Khadi discount sale begins

02 October 2021 19:37 IST

TIRUCHI

Special rebate sales for the Deepavali festival began at Khadi Kraft retail outs in Tiruchi and other towns in central districts on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi on Saturday.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday flagged off the sale at the Khadi Kraft outlet near Tiruchi junction in the presence of Collector S. Sivarasu. Khadi, silk and polyester products will be sold at 30% rebate and woollen products at 20% rebate during the sale. An annual sale target has been fixed of ₹ 62 lakh for Tiruchi for the current year. It sold khadi products for ₹ 42 lakh in 2020.

In Karur, Collector T. Prabu Shankar inaugurated the sale at the khadi retail outlet at Thanthonimalai. He said a sale target of ₹ 1.40 crore had been fixed for the current year in Karur district.

Collector P. Ramana Sarasvathi, who inaugurated the special rebate sale in Ariyalur, said a sale target of ₹ 20 lakh had been fixed for the current year in Ariyalur district. The people should patronage the khadi products.