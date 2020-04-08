KGMC hospital emerges key centre for treatment, but needs more doctors, nurses

The newly opened Karur Government Medical College Hospital at Sanapiratti has emerged as an important centre for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients in the State. However, the hospital faces a shortage of doctors and nurses.

The hospital was recently notified by the State government as a designated centre for treatment of patients from Karur, Namakkal and Dindigul districts.

The 700-bedded block has newly built infrastructure, including furniture and medical equipment, which is said to have influenced the Public Health Department’s decision.

While a portion of the hospital is being used as isolation wards to observe suspected patients, a smaller section admits those who tested positive.

It is 100 now

According to sources, the hospital has 96 positive patients. Of them, 23 are from Karur district and 28 from neighbouring Namakkal. The remaining patients are from Dindigul. The number is set to cross 100, with six more patients from Namakkal and Dindigul districts testing positive on Wednesday. They are expected to be shifted to the hospital anytime now.

However, it has been learnt that the existing strength of doctors and para-medical staff is inadequate to handle the emerging situation. Along with regular patients, they have to pay special attention to COVID-19 category too.

CPI(M) district secretary K. Kandasamy said the hospital had a number of vacancies for doctors and nurses. Hence, the State government should take immediate steps to fill the vacancies and also depute doctors from other districts.