Kerala serial blasts echo: Police step up vigil in central zone

October 29, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Police have stepped up vigil in the central zone based on an alert as a sequel to the multiple blasts at a convention centre in Kalamassery in Kerala on Sunday.

Vehicle checks have been intensified at the border check posts all over the central zone encompassing nine districts, said police sources. Checks were also being conducted at lodges to look out for any suspicious persons besides at vantage places such as bus stands and railway stations. Vigil has been stepped up all over the central zone as a precautionary measure and based on alert, the sources added.

Detective dogs trained in the detection of explosive substances were being pressed into service while conducting vehicle checks at the border check posts. Personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have also been placed on alert.

Vigil had also being mounted at places of worship especially churches in the aftermath of the Kalamaserry serial blasts. Tiruchi city police sources said pickets had been posted at certain identified places in Tiruchi city as part of their move to enhance vigil.

