Kendriya Vidyalaya awaits fund allocation for permanent campus

There is no indication of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) releasing funds for establishing a permanent campus for Kendriya Vidyalaya GOC (SR) at Ponmalai, Tiruchi.

The school was started with a primary section during 2016-17 academic session.

Despite the huge demand for admission to class I, the intake is limited to 40 as the accommodation capacity is limited in the temporary facility.

Last year, there were over 800 applications for the limited seats, and this time around, there are already indications that the number will be far more, according to an official source.

The temporary building encompasses eight classrooms, one room for principal, an office room, a staff common room and a computer lab. There are about 20 full-time teachers catering to a student strength of over 420.

According to official sources, the building has been in the planning stage under the purview of the Central Public Works Department for close to two years.

The KVS is awaiting budgetary allocation to release funds for construction of the new building on the five-acre site provided by the railways free of cost.

The school will be in a position to double the student strength only after moving to the permanent campus, sources said.

Meanwhile, online registration for class I admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas that take place during March every year is expected to commence shortly.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has intimated to the schools that in view of increasing queries regarding announcement of admission schedule for the academic session 20-21, some essential changes/modifications in KVS admission guidelines are underway.

Modifications

The admission process should be started only after such changes/modifications are effected in the guidelines. The Deputy Commissioners in all regional offices have been instructed to direct the principals under their respective jurisdiction to wait till further orders, a circular issued on Tuesday said.

As in institutions of higher learning under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the Central Government will be implementing EWS (Economically Weaker Section) quota in the Kendriya Vidyalayas with effect from 2020-21 academic session, the sources said.