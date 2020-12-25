Keezhvenmani massacre anniversary observed

25 December 2020 20:11 IST

NAGAPATTINAM

The 52nd anniversary of Keezhvenmani massacre was observed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at the village on Friday.

State Secretary of CPI (M) K. Balakrishnan, senior leader G. Ramakrishnan, Nagapattinam MP and CPI leader M. Selvaraj and others paid homage to the 44 Dalit farm labourers who were locked in a hut and set afire by their landlords for demanding a raise in wages, at a memorial in the village.

The memorial with 44 pillars was inaugurated in 2014, with contributions of ₹ 3 crore from members of the CITU.