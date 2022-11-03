Keep away from waterbodies, Collector cautions people 

ADVERTISEMENT

Anticipating high rainfall during this northeast monsoon season, Mayiladuthurai district administration has appealed to the people not to get close to rivers and other waterbodies.

Due to heavy rainfall during the southwest monsoon, the holding capacity of the waterbodies were saturated and there were chances for the embankments to be weak. People must refrain from stepping into the waterbodies and taking animals for bathing, District Collector R. Lalitha said on Thursday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was monitoring the situation in the district closely, she said.

Though the 105 mm rainfall realised in the district during October was 35 mm lesser than usual, the intensification of rainfall over the last few days and the prediction of high rainfall in the coming days has galvanised the district administration on alert mode.

Fifteen cyclone relief centres have been formed, and over 340 schools have been designated as temporary relief centres. Rice, dal and other food items have been stored in advance in these centres. Ten inter-departmental teams consisting of 125 officials have been formed to maintain round-the-clock vigil at the level of every taluk.

Village Administrative Officers, Agriculture Officers and other officials have been instructed to be at the location of field posting. The teams will respond promptly to mitigate problems caused by water stagnation, the Collector said.

The Water Resources Department has kept ready 25,000 bags of sand and casurina poles in adequate numbers to attend to emergencies caused by blockage or breakage or canals. Likewise the Highways Department has also kept ready power saws and other machinery to meet eventualities.

Of the 4,500 first responders, 3,500 have reported for duty. Teams of Fire and Rescue Services Department stationed at Sirkazhi and Tranquebar have been equipped with boats.

The District Emergency Control Room could be contacted over phone: Landline 04364-222588/ Mobile: 9487544588/ Whatsapp: 8148917588, for timely action, the Collector said.

Nagapattinam

The Nagapattinam administration has instructed people residing in hutments, in dilapidated buildings and in low-lying areas to move to safer places. The district administration was operating relief centres for accommodating displaced people, District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said.

People can approach the Emergency Control Room over phone for conveying emergency situations (landline: 94365-251992, Whatsapp: 8438669800).