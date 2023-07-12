‘Kavinmigu Karur’ launched to create litter-free environment

July 12, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KARUR

Collector T. Prabhushankar on Wednesday launched ‘Kavinmigu Karur’, a project to create a litter-free environment under Swachh Bharat Mission, at Vellayani panchayat in Karur district.

The project, aimed at creating clean and garbage-free villages, was inaugurated at Vellayani to create a model panchayat among the 157 panchayats in the district.

The Collector flagged off battery-operated vehicles, which would collect garbage from all the houses. The vehicles equipped with GPS tracker devices would enable officials to track their movement, monitor garbage transfer and identify route deviations. The waste collected from the households would be segregated. The biodegradable waste would be dumped in pits and the non-biodegradable waste recycled and used in relaying roads.

To prevent open defecation, toilets would be constructed for 200 households, and those that were in unusable conditions would be renovated for 368 households. Also, public health complexes would be set up. Measures to properly dispose of wastewater from households into sewers were also being taken, , Dr. Prabhushankar said..

He urged residents to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste before handing them over to conservancy workers and asked them to cooperate with sanitary officials to keep the area clean. A helpline number had been provided to complain about non-arrival of garbage collection trucks.

To encourage sanitary workers, three cents of land for each worker had been provided to build a house. Steps had been taken to help them get welfare assistance. The workers carrying out cleanliness work were provided with uniforms and safety gear. House pattas were given to 20 sanitary staff, and welfare board membership cards were provided to 35 workers from the panchayat.

He also issued orders to 50 persons to build toilets at their houses for ₹12,000.

M. Vani Easwari, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, and other senior officials participated.

