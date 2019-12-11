Kavalan App useful to senior citizens too: DIG

The ‘Kavalan’ mobile application will be useful to senior citizens too, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, J. Loganathan.

Speaking at an event to introduce the mobile app to students of Kundavai Nachiyar Government Arts and Science College for Women here on Wednesday, he said the app would be useful to senior citizens staying alone in their house during the day or moving around in a public place without escort.

Using the app, messages could be sent to the police control room, which would be able to receive details about the place from where the SMS originated.

Subsequently, police would rush to the rescue of the person from whose mobile handset the SOS message originated.

Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur District, S.S. Maheswaran said that around 4.20 lakh persons had download the application on their mobile handsets in the State.

Stating that ‘Kavalan’ mobile application awareness programmes would be held in all women’s colleges in Thanjavur district, the senior police official urged students to spread the word about its useful application among senior citizens.