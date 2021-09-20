Kauvery Hospital wins award for renal transplantation

The Kauvery Hospital, Tennur ,was presented with an award of appreciation from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) for its performance in cadaver renal transplantation in Tamil Nadu.

In the year 2020 to 2021, 98 renal transplants (both cadaver and live) were conducted by a team of doctors consisting of urologists - S. Senthilkumar and S. Sasikumar and Nephrologists, G. Balaji and Vel Aravind.

Increasing awareness on donor safety and renal transplantation, and increasing acceptance for cadaver organ donation among the common public are the primary reasons for the achievement of the fete, the doctors said, as they thanked TRANSTAN for the recognition.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian presented the award at an event in Chennai. “Tamil Nadu is ranked among the top States for organ transplantation, however, there was a dip in transplants or organ donations during the pandemic. Gradually, we are seeing a rise in successful transplants and private hospitals play a key role in performing such transplants,” the Minister said.

Dayanidhi Maran, MP and Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA were also present.