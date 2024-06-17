Kauvery Hospital opens a 200-bed unit for women and children in Tiruchi

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated Maa Kauvery, a state-of-the-art 200-bed hospital, dedicated exclusively to women and children here on Sunday.

“With Maa Kauvery, we aim to create a haven where women can receive comprehensive care throughout their life stages. From high-risk pregnancies to advanced gynaecological surgeries, our goal is to support women with the highest standard of medical care,” said S. Manivannan, founder and managing director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

The facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology and a team of specialists available round-the-clock. The paediatric wing includes services such as paediatric intensive care unit, paediatric oncology, paediatric gastroenterology, paediatric nephrology, and neonatology. The hospital features an exclusive 11-bed emergency department for paediatric emergencies, a 16-bed paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), a 10-bed high dependency unit, a 50-bed neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and a specialised five-bed unit for bone marrow, liver, and renal transplantation procedures.

Maa Kauvery offers an extensive range of services for women’s health, including round-the-clock maternity and high-risk pregnancy care, advanced laparoscopy, and fetal medicine. The facility includes a well woman counselling clinic, providing personalised health advice and preventive care, as well as specialised care for gynaecologic oncology and mammogram services.

