GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kauvery Hospital opens a 200-bed unit for women and children in Tiruchi

Published - June 17, 2024 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated Maa Kauvery, a state-of-the-art 200-bed hospital, dedicated exclusively to women and children here on Sunday.

“With Maa Kauvery, we aim to create a haven where women can receive comprehensive care throughout their life stages. From high-risk pregnancies to advanced gynaecological surgeries, our goal is to support women with the highest standard of medical care,” said S. Manivannan, founder and managing director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

The facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology and a team of specialists available round-the-clock. The paediatric wing includes services such as paediatric intensive care unit, paediatric oncology, paediatric gastroenterology, paediatric nephrology, and neonatology. The hospital features an exclusive 11-bed emergency department for paediatric emergencies, a 16-bed paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), a 10-bed high dependency unit, a 50-bed neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and a specialised five-bed unit for bone marrow, liver, and renal transplantation procedures.

Maa Kauvery offers an extensive range of services for women’s health, including round-the-clock maternity and high-risk pregnancy care, advanced laparoscopy, and fetal medicine. The facility includes a well woman counselling clinic, providing personalised health advice and preventive care, as well as specialised care for gynaecologic oncology and mammogram services.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / private health care

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.