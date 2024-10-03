Kauvery Hospital Heartcity completes 500 electrophysiology procedures

Kauvery Hospital Heartcity in Tiruchi has carried out 500 electrophysiological procedures in the three years since its inception in 2021.

Electrophysiology (EP) is a cardiology sub-speciality that deals with heart rhythm disorders in patients. EP labs perform interventional procedures for diagnosing and treatment of the disorders.

T. Senthil Kumar, executive director, head of Cardiac Sciences and chief cardiac surgeon, told presspersons that in recognition of its work in the field, the National Board of Examinations has permitted Kauvery Hospital Heartcity to commence the Fellow of National Board (FNB) course in Electrophysiology.

