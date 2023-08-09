ADVERTISEMENT

Kauvery Hospital donates medical equipment to Tiruchi Central Prison hospital

August 09, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kauvery Hospital in Tiruchi on Wednesday donated various medical equipment to the hospital functioning at Tiruchi Central Prison.

According to a release, three doctors, a pharmacist, a nurse, and four medical assistants are employed in the hospital functioning inside the prison to meet the medical requirements of the inmates.

On Wednesday, representatives from Kauvery Hospital handed over various medical equipment to K. Jayabharathi, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons. An electrocardiogram testing machine, an apparatus to measure blood pressure, a stethoscope, an infrared thermometer, a finger probe pulse oximeter, and a dressing tray were among the medical equipment handed over to the hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US