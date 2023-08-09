Kauvery Hospital donates medical equipment to Tiruchi Central Prison hospital

August 09, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Kauvery Hospital in Tiruchi on Wednesday donated various medical equipment to the hospital functioning at Tiruchi Central Prison.

According to a release, three doctors, a pharmacist, a nurse, and four medical assistants are employed in the hospital functioning inside the prison to meet the medical requirements of the inmates.

On Wednesday, representatives from Kauvery Hospital handed over various medical equipment to K. Jayabharathi, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons. An electrocardiogram testing machine, an apparatus to measure blood pressure, a stethoscope, an infrared thermometer, a finger probe pulse oximeter, and a dressing tray were among the medical equipment handed over to the hospital.