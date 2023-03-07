HamberMenu
Kattuputhur Town Panchayat introduces QR code for lodging complaints on public toilets

March 07, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to improve sanitation and hygiene of the public and community toilets, the Kattuputhur Town Panchayat in Tiruchi district has introduced a Quick Response (QR) code system for the public to lodge complaints about unclean community toilets in its limits.

The system has been introduced in Tiruchi Corporation limits already. Under the system, a link would open for users, upon scanning the QR code in their mobile phones, through which they could air their grievance. Users can provide their feedback regarding the cleanliness of the toilet and its functioning. Based on the information, action would be taken.

The system has been introduced at the public and community toilets at the Bus Stand, Bharthiar Street, Weekly shandy, West Thavittupalayam, Sriramasamudiram Road, South Agraharam, Malathi Nagar, Keezha Manjamedu, Mallan Kovil and Pudutheru in the town, said S.Sakul Ameed, Executive Officer, Kattuputhur Town Panchayat.

The system, introduced in February, has met with a good response as people find it easy to lodge their complaints or convey their views to the civic officials, he added.

