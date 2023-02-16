Kattuputhur set to be declared plastic-free town

February 16, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Kattuputhur Town Panchayat is all set to be declared as a 100% plastic-free town in the district.

The town, which has a population of over 12,500, generates 3.5 metric tonnes of garbage a day. Of it, the weight of bio-degradable waste overs around 1.75 metric tonnes and the remaining garbage comes under the category of non-degradable. It was said that the practice of restaurants using banned plastic bags for packing food items was rampant in the town, which is predominantly agriculture-centric. Plastic bags were invariably used to pack even beverages such as hot tea and coffee.

In order to wean away the residents from the influence of plastic carry bags, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar launched a project on November 24, 2022, to convert Kattuputhur into a plastic-free town within 90 days. Thuraiyur MLA Stalin Kumar was also involved actively in the project to achieve the target.

Since then, the Kattuputhur Town Panchayat has been organising at least one event daily to create awareness among the residents. Distribution of pamphlets highlighting the evils of using plastic carry bags, two-wheeler rallies, elocution, and drawing competitions was among the events organised to create awareness among the people on shunning single-use plastics.

The officials of the town panchayat held several rounds of meetings with traders, businessmen, restaurants and eatery owners and took them into confidence to eradicate single-use plastics in the town limit. The officials have reached out to all 560 traders and businessmen.

The officials subsequently carried out frequent raids to detect banned plastics and several traders were also fined for possessing plastics. The persistent efforts have yielded results. With just five days left for the time frame to make the town plastic-free, it was said the civic body has almost brought down the use of single use plastics.

“We are happy with the way the residents, traders and businessmen responded to our call to shun plastic bags in the town. It will soon be declared as a plastic-free town,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

S. Sakul Ameed, Executive Officer of the town panchayat, said that the use of single-use plastic had been brought down effectively except for some tea shops. The owners of these stalls have been strictly warned against using plastic covers for packing tea or coffee. They have promised to stop the practice immediately, he added.