Kattral Inidhu project launched in government schools

November 15, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Young Indians (Yi), the youth wing of Confederation of Indian Industry, has joined hands with the district administration and the School Education Department to launch a special programme aimed at reducing student drop outs and sensitising students to social evils in government schools in Tiruchi district.

The project, Kattral inidhu – vanga karkalam (Learning is enjoyable; come let’s learn), seeks to cover an array of issues including ensuring sustainable school, behavioural and attitudinal grooming, gender sensitisation and child safety, drug abuse, prolonged usage of mobile phones, eradication of child marriage, ragging and bullying and climate change and environment.

The project was formally launched by District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on the occasion of Children’s Day on Monday in the presence of R. Balamurali, Chief Educational Officer, M. Somasundaram, Chairman, CII, Tiruchi, and Pradeep Chenthilkumar, Chair, Yi, Tiruchi.

The project would also seek to ensure essential infrastructure, including sports infrastructure, in the government schools in the district, besides promoting inclusive education and experiential learning, Mr. Pradeep told The Hindu. “We also plan to organise CEO talks, career guidance programmes and strengthening the alumni links. We intend to showcase successful alumni of the respective government schools to inspire confidence and motivate the students,” he added.

This apart, the Yi has tied up with a couple of private hospitals to conduct health camps for the students. Already health camps have been conducted in three schools .

Elaborating on the rational behind the programme, Mr.Pradeep said that checking drop outs especially after class VIII would be a key focus area the initiative. “Post-COVID-19 pandemic, an array of issues of cropped up leading to drop outs. We will support government initiatives to arrest the trend,” he said.

In an attempt to raise awareness of child abuse, billboards carrying child and student helpline numbers and related information would be installed in schools. “In the first phase, we plan to install the sign boards prominently in 226 high and higher secondary schools,” Mr. Pradeep said.