June 26, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Hundreds of devotees witnessed the consecration ceremony of Arulmigu Kathayi Amman temple at Keezhaiyur in Nagapattinam district on Sunday. The temple was damaged during the Gaja cyclone in 2018 and after the renovation works, the kumbabishekam was performed on Sunday, after nine years.

