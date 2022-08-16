Engineering graduate drowns in Cauvery

A 23-year-old engineering graduate drowned and his brother went missing in the Cauvery on Tuesday.

According to sources, a group of family members of A. Radha from Karuvampalayam in Tiruppur district came to their native village in Balasamudram near Thottiam in Tiruchi district a few days ago.

Some of them, including her sons Venkatachalam and Arunachalam (24), had gone to Kulithalai to take bath in the Cauvery. The strong water current swept away both of them near the Kadambanthurai bathing ghat. On noticing them battling for their life, a few relatives attempted to save them and managed to retrieve Venkatachalam. But, the doctors at the Government Hospital at Kulithalai declared him brought dead.

On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched a search for Arunachalam.