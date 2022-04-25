Revenue official held on graft charge
DVAC officials on Monday arrested a surveyor on the charge of receiving bribe of ₹ 5000.
According to sources, S. Sekar, the surveyor of Thoranakkalpatti, had allegedly demanded ₹ 5000 from Saravanan (40), an ex-serviceman, of LVB Nagar, for issuing a land record. The reluctant Saravanan preferred a complaint with the DVAC officials.
Acting on his complaint, they laid a trap. The officials led by M. Natarajan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and K. Swaminathan, Inspector, arrested Sekar when he received the bribe amount from Saravanan at the Taluk Office in Karur.
