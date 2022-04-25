Tiruchirapalli

Revenue official held on graft charge

DVAC officials on Monday arrested a surveyor on the charge of receiving bribe of ₹ 5000.

According to sources, S. Sekar, the surveyor of Thoranakkalpatti, had allegedly demanded ₹ 5000 from Saravanan (40), an ex-serviceman, of LVB Nagar, for issuing a land record. The reluctant Saravanan preferred a complaint with the DVAC officials.

Acting on his complaint, they laid a trap. The officials led by M. Natarajan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and K. Swaminathan, Inspector, arrested Sekar when he received the bribe amount from Saravanan at the Taluk Office in Karur.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2022 8:27:57 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/karur/article65354292.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY