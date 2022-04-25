Tipper lorry driver crushed to death

A tipper lorry driver was crushed to death when boulders fell over it at a stone quarry at Kangeyampalayam near K. Paramathi on Monday. According to sources, Subbaiah (45) of Pappampatti near Sengal drove the tipper lorry to the quarry to transport stones to crusher. When he was returning with a load of stones, massive boulders reportedly fell on the cabin of the lorry. As he raised an alarm, two more workers of the quarry rushed to rescue Subbaiah but were also trapped between the boulders for some time.

On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Karur, Velayuthampalayam, Aravakurichi and Musiri, led by K.J. Vivekanandan, District Fire Officer, launched a rescue operation. They managed to rescue the two workers by lifting them through a rope. Since the massive boulders posed problems in rescuing Subbaiah, the personnel with the support of the crusher workers used explosives to break them.

However, Subbiah was found dead. On hearing the news, relatives and friends of Subbaiah staged a protest, demanding compensation to the victim’s family. They refused to allow the ambulance carrying the body of Subbaiah to the Government Hospital in Karur for postmortem. They subsequently withdrew the protest after officials intervened.