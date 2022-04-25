Driver trapped in tipper lorry in quarry, efforts on to rescue him

A driver has been trapped in a cabin of a tipper lorry when boulders fell over it at a stone quarry at Kangeyampalayam near K. Paramathi on Monday.

According to sources, Subbaiah (45) of Pappampatti near Sengal drove a tipper lorry to the quarry to transport stones to the crusher. When he was returning with a load of stones massive boulders kept near the crusher reportedly fell on the cabin of the lorry. As he raised an alarm, two more workers of the quarry who rushed to rescue Subbaiah too were also trapped between the boulders for some time

On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Karur, Velayuthampalayam, Aravakurichi and Mursi launched a rescue operation. They managed to rescue the two workers by lifting them through a rope. But, the operation to rescue Subbaiah is still continuing.

K.J. Vivekanandan, District Fire Officer, who oversees the rescue operation, told The Hindu that the entire cabin of the lorry had been crushed beyond recognition as boulders, measuring 60 tonnes to 70 tonnes each fell on it. The condition of the victim would be known only after removing the boulders. Efforts were on to break the boulders. With the support of quarry workers, 25 personnel of Fire and Rescue Services were engaged in the operation.