Karur district tops in voter turnout

KARUR

07 April 2021 20:45 IST

Karur district has recorded the highest polling among the districts in the State by recording 83.96 % voter turnout in the four constituencies. The voter turnout was 83.09 % in the Assembly elections held in 2016.

Out of the 8,99,236 voters, 7,55,034 had exercised their franchise on Tuesday.

Among the four constituencies, Kulithalai recorded the maximum of 86.16 % polling followed by Krishnarayapuram with 84.17 % polling. The voter turnout was 83.54 % in Karur and 81.92 % in Aravakurichi. Women voters outnumbered men in all four constituencies.

Advertising

Advertising

Out of 2,27,068 total voters in Kulithalai constituency, 1,95,634 voters cast votes.

Of them, 95,954 were men, 99,679 women and one transgender.

In Krishnarayapuram constituency, out of 2,12,937 votes, 1,79,231 voters exercised their democratic right. Of them, 88,777 were men, 90,452 women and 2 transgender.

Out of 2,45,285 total electors, 2,04,903 voters cast votes in Karur constituency. Of them, 99,149 were men, 1,05,742 women and 12 transgender.

In Aravakurichi constituency, out of 2,13,946 total votes, 1,75,266 voters turned out to the polling booths to cast votes. Of them, 83,509 were men and 91,757 women.

In 2016 Assembly elections, Karur had recorded 79.61 % polling and Krishnarayapuram registered 82.41 %. The polling percentage was 87.55 in Kulithalai.