August 25, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Friday opened 10 new branches, six in Tamil Nadu, two in Andhra Pradesh, one in Telangana and one in Karnataka. With this the total branch network of the bank has increased to 822.

New branches in Tamil Nadu have been opened at Bheema Nagar in Tiruchi; Selvapuram, Coimbatore; Uthukuli; Ayapakkam, Chennai; Alangudi and Bagalur Road, Hosur, according to a KVB press release.