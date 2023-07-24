ADVERTISEMENT

Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates four new branches

July 24, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KARUR

Karur Vysya Bank inaugurated four new branches across the country, including two in Tamil Nadu, on Monday. With this, the total number of branches of the bank has gone up to 812.

Karur Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran inaugurated a new branch at Velliyanai in Karur while G.V.Selvam, vice-president, Vellore Institute of Technology, and Chairman, Vellore International School, inaugurated a branch at Sathuvachari in Vellore.

The other two branches were opened at Punganur in Andhra Pradesh and Ibrahimpatnam in Telangana. With the inauguration of these branches, the ATM network of the bank has increased to 1,643 and that of Cash Recyclers to 604, according to a KVB press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US