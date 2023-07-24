Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates four new branches

July 24, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

KARUR

Karur Vysya Bank inaugurated four new branches across the country, including two in Tamil Nadu, on Monday. With this, the total number of branches of the bank has gone up to 812.

Karur Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran inaugurated a new branch at Velliyanai in Karur while G.V.Selvam, vice-president, Vellore Institute of Technology, and Chairman, Vellore International School, inaugurated a branch at Sathuvachari in Vellore.

The other two branches were opened at Punganur in Andhra Pradesh and Ibrahimpatnam in Telangana. With the inauguration of these branches, the ATM network of the bank has increased to 1,643 and that of Cash Recyclers to 604, according to a KVB press release.