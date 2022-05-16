Karur textile units go on two-day strike against yarn price hike

Textile units, including manufacturers, exporters, yarn traders, dyeing, printing and other ancillary units, in Karur went on a two-day strike from Monday demanding effective steps from the government to control the rising prices of cotton and cotton yarn.

Hit hard by the continuing rise in prices of cotton yarn, the textile manufacturers were seeking a ban on export of cotton and cotton yarn. They were also urging the government to bring cotton and cotton yarn under the essential commodities list and monitor the production and sales to avoid artificial demand.

Members of the Karur Textile Manufacturers Exporters Association, Karur Weaving and Knitting Factory Owners Association, Karur Export Cloth Manufacturers and Made-up Suppliers Association, Karur Yarn Traders Association and Karur Dyers Association participated in the protest.

About 400 manufacturers and exporters and an equal number of textile manufacturers catering to the domestic sector, about 150 yarn traders, 40 dyeing/ printing units, and 500 stitching units, with their work force of about 2.5 lakh labourers, were participating in the strike. About ₹100 crore worth of production loss is expected due to the impact of the strike, said P. Gopalakrishnan, president, Karur Textile Manufacturers Exporters Association.

Textile units in various other parts of the state were also participating in the strike The office bearers of the association planned to visit New Delhi to meet Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal to press their demands, he added.