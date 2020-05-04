Karur textile units gearing up to resume operations

Handloom made-ups manufacturing units of Karur are gearing up to resume operations, at least partially, from Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic had dealt a body blow to the export industry, leaving most units facing huge losses, cancellation of orders and deferred payments. Shipments from the town remained suspended since the last week of March leading to a pile of stocks worth about ₹500-600 crore as orders were cancelled or put on hold by customers in Europe and the USA.

On Monday, Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar, along with Collector T. Anbalagan, briefed the industry representatives of the town, on the relaxations allowed by the government. Later, he told reporters that manufacturing units within the urban limits can function with 30% of workers while those in rural areas can function with 50% of their workers. They will have to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure notified by the government. The relaxations, however, will not apply to the containment zones, he said.

The 750-odd MSME units in the town involved in manufacturing and export of made-ups such as table cloths, kitchen towels, bed sheets, curtains and other home furnishing products, provide direct employment to 1.50 lakh persons and indirect employment to an equal number.

Industry representatives say that most units would restart with less than half their capacities. “We are getting ready to resume operations though the workload may vary from unit to unit. It depends on the individual units and the buyers – some may have pending works at different stages. Most of the units can be expected to work to 25 to 50% of their capacities for the next one month. We will get to know of the future prospects only as we move along,” said ‘Atlas’ M. Nachimuthu, president, Karur Textile Exporters Association.

“We can complete the urgent works initially and hope to gain traction gradually. However, there could still be some practical difficulties such as arranging and bearing the cost of transportation for the employees. Only when we resume working, we will come to know of the issues,” said K. G. Prithivi, Secretary, Karur Textile Exporters Association.

“The relaxation is definitely an interim relief. We can get back to the pending works as the lockdown was rather sudden,” said A. Sethu, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, Karur. “We have also flagged certain practical problems such as entry into neighbouring district where many dyeing units are located. The Minister has promised to address the issues,” he added.

“The relaxation is a big relief. If it had been postponed any further, the future would have become very uncertain. By resuming operations at least we can start tackling the problems,” observed P. Sudhakar, former chairman, CII, Karur. “Our biggest task now is to find a way to get some cash flow as many overseas customers had deferred payments. We have lost a season (summer orders) and will have to focus on the next (winter). It is a tough task and we will need a lot of support from the government. We hope the government will come out with its second package for the MSME’s soon,” Mr.Sudhakar said.

But as Mr. Sudhakar observed the resumption of the operations would at least help infuse some confidence among buyers: “It will at least send the message that we are back in action and they need not look for alternative sources of supply.”