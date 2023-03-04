HamberMenu
Karur stadium to get tennis court, gymnasium

March 04, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KARUR

Ganesan S 6724

The District Sports Stadium in Karur will soon get a gymnasium and a tennis court at an estimate of ₹78 lakh, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin said here on Saturday.

He was speaking at a function to mark the inauguration of various completed projects, laying of foundation for new ones and distribution of welfare assistance worth ₹267.43 crore to 1.22 lakh beneficiaries.

Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said a tennis court and a gymnasium would be established at the stadium at an estimated cost of ₹22 lakh and ₹56 lakhs respectively, with allocations from the Capital Works Fund. Repair and renovation would also be carried out at a cost of ₹59.29 lakh in the stadium.

Listing the various development projects sanctioned for the district by the DMK government, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said works on construction of two barrages across the Cauvery at Marudhur and Nehru at an estimate of ₹1,460 crore, would begin soon. The Chief Minister had also allotted ₹15 crore for renovation of Thathampalayam lake, spread over an area of 107 acres, in the district.

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji said the government had sanctioned ₹40 crore for upgrading the Government Hospital in Kulithalai on a par with the district hospital. The Chief Minister had also sanctioned ₹14 crore for construction of a new building for the Government Arts and Science College at Tharagampatti.

Collector T. Prabhushankar and other officials participated.

