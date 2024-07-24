Karur police get one day custody of Vijayabhaskar

A Judicial Magistrate Court here on Wednesday granted one day police custody of former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar in an alleged land grab case filed by Vangal police.

Prosecution sources said the police had sought custody for seven days to interrogate Mr. Vijayabhaskar in connection with the case. However, the court granted one day custody to the police after hearing arguments of both sides. Subsequently, the police took Mr. Vijayabhaskar in their custody.

Earlier, the Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) produced Mr. Vijayabhaskar before the First Judicial Magistrate after the end of two-day custody of him in another land grab case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.