Karur police deploy drones for aerial surveillance of flood-prone areas

The Hindu Bureau KARUR
October 18, 2022 19:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 The Karur district police have been using drones to carry out aerial surveillance of the flood-prone areas especially in Mayanur and Velayuthampalayam in view of the heavy flow of water in the Cauvery river. 

While one drone was used in the Mayanur area, the other was used in Velayuthampalayam on Monday and Tuesday, said police sources. The Karur district police have mobilised 120 of their personnel trained in disaster management to act in times of emergency situation and carry out rescue operations as and when the situation warranted. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The personnel armed with necessary paraphernalia were deployed in Mayanur and Velayuthampalaym areas, the sources further said adding that a watch was being maintained on the flow of water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app