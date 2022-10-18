Karur police deploy drones for aerial surveillance of flood-prone areas

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karur district police have been using drones to carry out aerial surveillance of the flood-prone areas especially in Mayanur and Velayuthampalayam in view of the heavy flow of water in the Cauvery river.

While one drone was used in the Mayanur area, the other was used in Velayuthampalayam on Monday and Tuesday, said police sources. The Karur district police have mobilised 120 of their personnel trained in disaster management to act in times of emergency situation and carry out rescue operations as and when the situation warranted.

The personnel armed with necessary paraphernalia were deployed in Mayanur and Velayuthampalaym areas, the sources further said adding that a watch was being maintained on the flow of water.