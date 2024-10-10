GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karur police arrest six persons and seize two pistols with bullets

Published - October 10, 2024 07:31 pm IST - KARUR

C. Jaisankar

The Karur police on Friday arrested six persons and seized two pistols along with bullets and other weapons.

Acting on a tip off that a gang led by Mugesh alias Ramasubramani of Thirumanilaiyur planned to attack Vijay and his family members over previous enmity, a police team raided the house of Mugesh and seized sharp weapons such as sickle and knife. He was subsequently picked up for questioning.

During the course of inquiry, he reportedly told the police that he planned to attack Vijay and a few others along with a group. Based on inputs provided by Mugesh, separate police teams spanned out in different parts of Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchi, and Erode districts and arrested Ranjith Chakaravarthi of Chinna Mudalaipatti in Namakkal district, Gopal alias Periya Gopal of Palur in Tiruchi district, Senthil alias Ottakadhu Senthil of Kangeyam in Erode district, Yuvaraj of Chennimalai in Erode district, Moorthy of Vellalapalayam and Balu alias Balakrishnan.

The police seized two pistols along with six bullets from Ranjith and Yuvaraj. Scores of sickles, knives and other sharp weapons were seized from the gang members. It was said that Mugesh had purchased pistols from a person belonging to Bihar about 18 months ago and sold them to his gang members.

Mugesh reportedly suffered a fracture as he slipped from a bridge while attempting to evade arrest. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur for treatment.

K. Feroz Khan Abdullah, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu that efforts were on to arrest the Bihar man who supplied pistols.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

