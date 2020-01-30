Karur police arrest man from Uttar Pradesh for possession of child porn​

The police on Wednesday arrested J Niyaz Ali, a 23-year-old man hailing from Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh, on charges of possessing child sexual abuse videos on his mobile phone “for spread (sic) through online apps”. ​

​Police said Ali had been working in a in a hair-dressing saloon in Karur for the past six months​.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the local unit of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, the Karur police arrested Ali and produced him before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody.​