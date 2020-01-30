Karur police arrest man from Uttar Pradesh for possession of child porn​

The police on Wednesday arrested J Niyaz Ali, a 23-year-old man hailing from Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh, on charges of possessing child sexual abuse videos on his mobile phone “for spread (sic) through online apps”.
Police said Ali had been working in a in a hair-dressing saloon in Karur for the past six months.
Acting on a complaint lodged by the local unit of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, the Karur police arrested Ali and produced him before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.