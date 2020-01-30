Tiruchirapalli

Karur police arrest man from Uttar Pradesh for possession of child porn​

more-in

The police acted on a complaint lodged by the local unit of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children

The police on Wednesday arrested J Niyaz Ali, a 23-year-old man hailing from Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh, on charges of possessing child sexual abuse videos on his mobile phone “for spread (sic) through online apps”. ​

​Police said Ali had been working in a in a hair-dressing saloon in Karur for the past six months​.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the local unit of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, the Karur police arrested Ali and produced him before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody.​

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Tiruchi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 2:25:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/karur-police-arrest-man-from-uttar-pradesh-for-possession-of-child-porn/article30691214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY