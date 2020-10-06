Karur MP Jothimani leads Congress protest against UP government

The protesters condemned the Uttar Pradesh government for its mishandling of the Hathras gang-rape case

Congress cadre led by Karur MP S. Jothimani on Tuesday staged a protest in front of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi here, condemning the Uttar Pradesh government for its mishandling of the Hathras gang-rape case and the high-handed attitude of the police in preventing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from proceeding to Hathras.

Carrying placards, the protesters sat in front of the Gandhi statue terming it a ‘satyagraha.’ The protest was withdrawn after about two hours.

The protesters alleged that instead of taking action against the accused, who were involved in the brutal murder of a 19-year-old Dalit young woman, the Yogi Adityanath government had been protecting them, they said. The UP government was attempting to silence those who came out in support of the victim, they said.

Condemning the lathi charge against the Congress cadres, who had accompanied the Gandhis while marching towards Hathras, Ms. Jothimani said that Opposition parties had every right to meet the affected persons. But, the UP government had cordoned off the village to prevent political leaders from meeting the parents of the victim, she said.