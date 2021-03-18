Karur girl books a front row seat for ISRO rocket launch

S. Sivaranjani, who has been selected to take part in a study tour at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation, Sriharikota.

A class 12 student from Government Higher Secondary School, Panjapatti, here has been selected to take part in a tour of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Indian Space Research Organisation, Sriharikota. The tour has been organised through Sri Shakthi Space Mission Quiz of Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore.

S. Sivaranjani took part in an online quiz organised by the institute and secured a position among many others from across the country. She was ranked 5th among the 100 chosen to take part in the study tour. She was able to answer the questions in the quiz due to setting up of a space club in her school. Science teacher P. Dhanapal created the club to train the students for the quiz.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Dhanapal said he taught physics, chemistry, mathematics and space technology to 30 students who volunteered for the club. “The entire course was conducted online and instructions on how to take part in the quiz was given.”

In the preliminary examination, 15,000 students across south India took part, while in the final round, they were short-listed to 250. The students would be taken to Sriharikota to witness a rocket launch later this month or in April, Mr. Dhanapal said. “The organisers have informed us that they will be taken on the tour when there is a rocket launch so that the students can experience it. It would be an experience of a lifetime.”

Mr. Dhanapal said he planned to make the space club a regular feature in his school. He plans on coaching more students to take part in more such competitive examinations. “We have children with immense interest and skill, it just needs to be explored,” he added.