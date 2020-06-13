Karur GH augments bed strength to treat COVID-19 patients

13 June 2020 19:37 IST

As of now, situation is said to be under control in the district

TIRUCHI

The number of beds exclusively for treating COVID-19 patients at the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur has been increased to 1,000.

The augmentation of beds is part of the preparatory measures to manage the worst case scenario in the event of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, although the situation is said to be under control in the district as of now.

As per the arrangements, positive patients, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, from Karur, Dindigul and Namakkal districts are being admitted to the Government Karur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

At present, the isolation beds in the 6th and 7th floors of the hospital with 462 beds are mainly used for treating COVID-19 patients. Of them, 22 beds are with ventilator support in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

A total of 236 patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have so far been treated from the existing facilities since March. In addition to them, 203 patients, who had tested negative for the virus, have also been treated.

Though the existing facilities are sufficient to treat the patients as per the current trend, the KGMCH authorities, upon the direction from the State Health Department, have readied 539 more beds for treating COVID-19 patients if the cases see exponential increase.

E. Theranirajan, Dean, KGMCH, told The Hindu that the hospital was now equipped to handle at least 1,000 COVID-19 patients at any given time. In addition to the beds available in new campus, the beds available in old campus could also be used if needed. There were 300 beds in it.

He said that the women hostel for house surgeons was being converted as a COVID-19 special ward to treat asymptomatic patients. At present, there were 238 beds with oxygen connections.

Dr. Theranirajan said that it had been decided to provide oxygen supply to at least 900 beds. A sum of ₹40 lakh has been sanctioned for the project. The work of providing oxygen pipes to all beds had already begun. The hospital had 40 ventilators. Of them, five were installed on Friday. At least 245 beds would have compressed medical air facility. No COVID-19 patients had needed ventilator support in the hospital so far.

Patients found with low oxygen level, upon being tested for oxygen saturation level, would immediately be given oxygen at the special ward created at the entrance of the hospital. After stabilisation, the patient would be shifted to COVID-19 wards with oxygen support, Dr. Theranirajan said.