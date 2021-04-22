Karur gets three Covid Care Centres

Karur

22 April 2021 20:05 IST

Three COVID Care Centres with 1,000 beds have been established in the district to treat COVID-19 patients.

They have been established at the old Government Hospital in Karur, the Government Arts College at Thanthoni and a private engineering college at Puliyur. While 300 beds were established at the old Government Hospital in the town, another 300 beds had come up at the Government Arts College at Thanthoni. The hostel of a private engineering college at Puliyur has 200 beds.

Advertising

Advertising

According to sources, patients with mild symptoms and asymptomatic patients will be accommodated at the COVID Care Centres, where all basic facilities such as drinking water and toilet have been created. Moreover, arrangements have also been made to provide food to the patients to be admitted in the centres.

Sources added that the COVID Care Centre at the old Government Hospital had already been brought to use. About 50 patients with mild symptoms had been admitted. The health of the patients would be closely monitored. If needed, patients would be taken to the Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.