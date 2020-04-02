Karur firm flooded with orders for manufacturing PPE

At a time when demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has reached an all time high in the country in the wake of spread of COVID 19 virus, a Karur based medical textile company has launched an exclusive unit, in association with Avanifeltz Inc, Karur, to produce PPE.

Considering the importance of providing PPE to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff while treating COVID-19 positive patients, the district administration has given special permission to run the unit by employing sufficient workers.

The company, Abinav Fabrics, which is into the manufacturing of hospital linen materials for 15 years, had hardly received orders for PPE, earlier. But, now it has received orders for hundreds of PPE from various government and private hospitals across the country.

To meet the immediate requirements, it has employed nearly 200 workers for stitching PPE made up of non woven poly coated material. Besides it has roped in a few more persons to stitch PPE in Karur and Manapparai so as to meet the emergency.

“We need specially trained people to stitch PPEs. There are difficulties in identifying them. But, we have managed to find a group of persons. We follow all safety precaution while manufacturing the PPEs”, said P. Nallamuthu, Managing Director of the company.

At present it produces 1500 PPEs daily. It plans to scale up production by 3,000 a day within a week.

Collector T. Anbalagan, who visited the Abinav Fabrics on Tuesday, said that the manufacturers had been asked to meet the requirements of Karur and other parts of the State before meeting the demand from other States.