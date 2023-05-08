Karur farmers stage stir opposing laying of high tension power lines

May 08, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KARUR

The Karur district police on Monday arrested a group of 27 farmers after they staged an agitation in front of the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer at Karur opposing the laying of high tension power lines through farm lands in the district.

The police had earlier detained three persons including the Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Paadhugaapu Sangam founder Esan and general secretary Muthu Vishwanathan at K. Paramathi in the district when they were coming from Tiruppur to take part in the agitation.

The work of laying high tension power lines was currently on from Andichettipalayam to Koonampatti Karaithottam which was opposed by the farmers on the grounds that it was passing through their farms lands and would eventually affect their livelihood. The farmers also opposed the work contending that mandatory guidelines were not followed for laying the power lines and demanded that the works be stopped immediately.

Opposing the works, a section of farmers led by the Karur District Thennai Mattrum Velan Payir Sagupadi Vivasaya Sangam president R. Raja and those owing allegiance to the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Paadhugaapu Sangam resorted to a picketing agitation in front of the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer in Karur Town when they were arrested by the police, said police sources.