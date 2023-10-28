Karur district has more than 8.72 lakh voters

October 28, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - KARUR

There were 8,72,423 voters in four Assembly constituencies in the district, according to the draft electoral rolls released by Collector M. Thangavel on Friday.

Women voters outnumbered men in the district. While the number of women voters stood at 4,52,043, the number of men is 4,20,313. There are 67 transgender voters. Of the four constituencies, Karur constituency has a maximum number of voters with 2,33,577 followed by Kulithalai with 2,23,221 voters. While there are 2,07,222 voters in Krishnarayapuram constituency, Aravakurichi constituency has 2,08,398 voters.

Mr. Thangavel, who released the draft rolls in the presence of the representatives of recognised political parties, said that it was open for the voters to apply for inclusion, deletion and change of address. December 9 would be the last date for submission of forms for inclusion and others.

Ariyalur district

Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna released the draft electoral rolls for the Ariyalur and Jayamkondam constituencies in the district.

There are 5,07,425 voters in the district. While the Ariyalur constituency has 2,54,826 voters, Jayamkondam has 2,52,599 voters.

Pudukottai district

The draft electoral roll for Pudukottai district was released with the total number of voters in the district being 13,15,798. This includes 6,64,175 women and 64 third genders.

Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya released the draft roll at the Collectorate in the presence of district administration officials and members of recognised political parties.

The Pudukottai district consists of 1,559 polling stations. In continuation with special summary revision 2024, time duration has been given for addition, deletion and to make other changes in the electoral roll. Applications in this regard will be received from October 27 to December 9, an official release said. The final roll for 2024 will be released on January 5.