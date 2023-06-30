June 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KARUR

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Karur on Friday sentenced a former Assistant Engineer of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment for demanding and receiving bribe.

According to a press release, L. Karthikeyan, a native of Easanatham in Aravakuruchi taluk, approached S. Suresh Kumar, who was serving as an Assistant Engineer in TNEB in July 2010, to change the tariff of his newly constructed house from commercial to residential connection.

Suresh Kumar demanded a bribe of ₹ 1,000 from Karthikeyan. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the latter approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in Tiruchi and lodged a complaint. The Assistant Engineer was arrested while receiving the bribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the trial, the court convicted him to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.