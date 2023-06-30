HamberMenu
Karur court sentences former TNEB official to three years of RI on graft charge

June 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Karur on Friday sentenced a former Assistant Engineer of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment for demanding and receiving bribe.

According to a press release, L. Karthikeyan, a native of Easanatham in Aravakuruchi taluk, approached S. Suresh Kumar, who was serving as an Assistant Engineer in TNEB in July 2010, to change the tariff of his newly constructed house from commercial to residential connection.

Suresh Kumar demanded a bribe of ₹ 1,000 from Karthikeyan. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the latter approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in Tiruchi and lodged a complaint. The Assistant Engineer was arrested while receiving the bribe.

After the trial, the court convicted him to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on him.

