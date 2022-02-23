Karur court issues arrest warrant against Kulithalai DMK MLA
The Fast Track Court here on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Kulithalai DMK MLA R. Manickam, 62, for failing to appear in the court in a cheque bounce case.
According to sources, Mr. Manickam had allegedly issued a cheque for ₹9 lakh to M. Rasammal of Karur for the loan availed from her. But the cheque reportedly bounced due to insufficient balance. Following this, Rasammal filed a case against Manickam in March last. The Fast Track Court had earlier issued summons thrice to the MLA to appear before the court. But, he failed to do so.
When the case was taken up for hearing on Wednesday, R. Saravana Babu, Judicial Magistrate, issued the warrant against Mr. Manickam.
