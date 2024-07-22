Karur court grants CB-CID two days’ custody of ex-Minister in land grab case

A Judicial Magistrate Court in Karur on Monday granted the Crime Branch-CID two days custody of former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar in an alleged land grab case being probed by the investigating agency.

The former Minister who was recently arrested in connection with the case and lodged in the Central Prison at Tiruchi was produced before the Judicial Magistrate -I court in Karur on Monday following the petition filed by the CB-CID seeking his custody.

Prosecution sources said the CB-CID had sought custody for five days to interrogate Mr. Vijayabhaskar in connection with the case. However, the Court granted two days custody to the CB-CID after hearing arguments of both sides. Following the court order, the CB-CID took Mr. Vijayabhaskar in their custody.

The case was initially booked by the Karur Town police acting on a complaint lodged by Sub Registrar (incharge) Mohamed Abdul Kadhar last month. Subsequently it was transferred to the CB-CID.

